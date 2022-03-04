Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,395,800 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 15,513,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
CBWTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.
