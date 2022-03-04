AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

AZO stock traded up $9.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,894.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,970.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,831.43. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,145.16 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.