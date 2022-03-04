Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Stifel Europe

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Europe from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $210.00 on Monday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.