Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.
NASDAQ JG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,692. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
