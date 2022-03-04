Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.

NASDAQ JG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,692. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.