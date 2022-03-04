Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after buying an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

