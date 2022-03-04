Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of AMIVF opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

