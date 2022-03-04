Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $47.99 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATLKY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.