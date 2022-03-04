Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ATLKY opened at $47.99 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)
Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.