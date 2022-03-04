ATB Capital Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$28.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.44.

TSE:NFI opened at C$17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 351.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.14. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$17.40 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,319.55%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

