Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
ASUR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a PE ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.94.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
