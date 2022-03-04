Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Asure Software alerts:

ASUR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a PE ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Asure Software by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.