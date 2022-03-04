Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in February

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $11.46 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aston Martin Lagonda Global (ARGGY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.