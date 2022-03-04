Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in February

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $11.46 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

