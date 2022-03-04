Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

