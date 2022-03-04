Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

