Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will announce $259.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $115.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $610,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. 17,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,822. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.