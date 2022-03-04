Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

