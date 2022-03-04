ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 59,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,861. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

