Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 209.3% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.21. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

