Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arteris updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arteris stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 2,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,347. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42.

Get Arteris alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.