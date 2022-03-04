Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arteris updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Arteris stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 2,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,347. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
