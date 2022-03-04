ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 4,501 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

