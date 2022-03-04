ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $204.75 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average of $257.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.