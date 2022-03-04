Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 82,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,586. The company has a market capitalization of $911.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after buying an additional 466,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 444,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 216,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

