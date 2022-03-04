Arion (ARION) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Arion has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $39,033.22 and $23.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.16 or 0.06565932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.59 or 1.00518983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,605,581 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

