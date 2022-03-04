Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RAM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 27,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $200,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

