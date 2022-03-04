Argus Boosts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $310.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $272.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.12. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

