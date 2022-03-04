Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$3.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.68.

TSE AR opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$721.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

