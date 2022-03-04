Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.82. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 218,996 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

