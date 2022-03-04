Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.31 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.