argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) versus Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Critical Survey

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -73.28% -24.48% -20.69% Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares argenx and Candel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $41.60 million 338.24 -$604.19 million ($7.43) -36.65 Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for argenx and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 3 14 1 2.89 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

argenx presently has a consensus target price of $353.82, indicating a potential upside of 29.92%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.41%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats argenx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

