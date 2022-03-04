Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.24.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 346,091 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

