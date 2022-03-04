Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 526,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,608. The stock has a market cap of $536.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

