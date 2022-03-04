Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.00

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 2884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $61,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 158.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after buying an additional 203,981 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

