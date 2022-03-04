ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.69. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 56,011 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $40,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 35,091 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $113,694.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,593 shares of company stock worth $256,288. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

