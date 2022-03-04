Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of ABUS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 115,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,864. The company has a market capitalization of $378.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.68. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

