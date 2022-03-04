Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ABR opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.83. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,342,000 after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.