Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APLT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

APLT stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

