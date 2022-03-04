Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Raised by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $129.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

