Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 2nd Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,715,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

