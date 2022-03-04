Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 268,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,980,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.