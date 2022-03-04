ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.37. 482,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,014. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ANSYS by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.