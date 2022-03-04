AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 4.2%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.84. 94,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,400,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.