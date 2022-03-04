Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

LON:APF opened at GBX 151.40 ($2.03) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £323.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.17). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.13.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £1,008,000 ($1,352,475.51). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,800 ($38,642.16). In the last three months, insiders have sold 975,632 shares of company stock worth $136,567,952.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

