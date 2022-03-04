Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,150 ($42.26) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,391.11 ($45.50).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,968 ($53.24) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,397.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,068.02. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,113 ($55.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.87) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,201.62).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

