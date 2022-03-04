Andrew Bonzani Sells 34,195 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.