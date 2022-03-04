Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Anaplan updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PLAN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 44,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

