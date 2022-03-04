Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.