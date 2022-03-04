Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 66,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,489. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Anaplan by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $164,099,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

