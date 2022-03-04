Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT at $97.88

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in TechTarget by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after buying an additional 465,417 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth approximately $16,537,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,456,000 after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

