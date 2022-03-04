Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT at $97.88

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in TechTarget by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after buying an additional 465,417 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth approximately $16,537,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,456,000 after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TechTarget (Get Rating)
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
