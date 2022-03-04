Analysts Set Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) PT at $30.13

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $28,511,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

