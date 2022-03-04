Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $60.23

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter.

LPSN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,985. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

