Analysts Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $74.38

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

JBL stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. 50,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,254. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after buying an additional 76,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

