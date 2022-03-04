Analysts Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) PT at $105.63

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE CSR opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

